Hyderabad Airport To Undergo Safety Audit Following Delhi Incident

Hyderabad: The state government has decided to conduct a safety audit of the GMR Hyderabad International Airport to prevent untoward incidents as was witnessed at the Delhi International Airport, which is also operated by GMR, in June. Structural engineers from IIT Delhi will be engaged to inspect and make independent assessment of the structural strength of the airport.

On June 28, one person was killed when a canopy in the old departure forecourt at Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapsed during heavy rainfall.

"We have taken the Delhi airport incident very seriously. We have decided to do a thorough checking of Hyderabad international airport. We will conduct a thorough inspection of structural strength," minister for roads and buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, told Deccan Chronicle on Saturday.

He said officials of R&B department have already done preliminary inspections and they will be continued.

Venkat Reddy said that structural engineers from IIT Delhi, were expected to visit the airport soon and make an independent assessment of the structural strength of the airport.