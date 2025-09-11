Hyderabad Airport Gets Level-4 Accreditation for Excellence in Passenger Service

Hyderabad: GMR Aero led consortium-GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) in Shamshabad has been awarded Level-4 Accreditation in the Airports Council International (ACI) World Airport Customer Experience Accreditation program, joining a select league of global airports recognized for excellence in passenger service.

The recognition highlights the airport’s customer-first focus across four pillars- customer-centric culture across all levels of operations, advanced passenger feedback mechanisms and data-driven service enhancements, collaborative stakeholder engagement to ensure seamless travel experiences and continuous innovation in infrastructure, digital services, and hospitality.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO–GHIAL, said, “Achieving the Level 4 Accreditation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to placing passengers at the core of our operations. It reaffirms the strategic investments we have made to enhance the travel experience and underscores our position as a global gateway of choice.”

“At GMR Hyderabad International Airport, we remain dedicated to ensuring seamless, efficient, and secure transit while consistently elevating service standards. Our endeavor is to not only meet but to exceed passenger expectations, delivering a world-class experience that reflects both operational excellence and our vision for the future of aviation,” he said.

The ACI World Airport Customer Experience Accreditation program evaluates airports on service delivery, operational efficiency, and passenger satisfaction. Level 4 represents the program’s highest tier, recognizing a mature, proactive approach to customer experience with strong governance, collaboration, and measurable outcomes.

The initiative, developed in partnership with industry experts and aligned with ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program, provides airports with a structured framework to continuously enhance customer experience in line with global best practices.

In July 2025, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), built and operated by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) was awarded the ACI Accessibility Accreditation – Level 1 by Airports Council International (ACI) World. The prestigious recognition marked a significant milestone in RGIA’s journey toward creating a more inclusive, accessible, and dignified travel experience for all passengers, including those with disabilities and reduced mobility. In March 2025, it was awarded the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for 'Best Airport in the 15 to 25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA)' in the Asia-Pacific region for 2024.