Hyderabad Airport Emerges as Hangout Place for Youth

Hyderabad: As the city quietens down at midnight, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad comes alive, becoming a vibrant gathering place for young people looking to unwind and enjoy themselves, especially on weekends, long after the city’s watering holes have shut down.

The airport’s Aero Plaza has emerged as a beloved hotspot.

Sharing her experience, Rishvana, a frequent visitor, said, “It’s a fantastic place to hang out with friends. I was feeling really low one night and wished to go out when everything else was closed. My friends brought me here and I must say I had a great time. I never stopped coming back.”

A group of five friends stated that the airport is their go-to destination whenever they want to hang out. “We love coming here," said one of the friends in the group.

Live music is what draws us in. Most bars and pubs in the city shut down by 12.30 or 1 am, but at the airport premises the music goes on until 4 am. After a long stressful week, it’s the perfect place to relax and vibe to the tunes, says Arun Teja, a software employee.

While the other friend in the group also stated that being a sports lover he enjoys the matches being screened in the sports bar that gives him the vibe of a stadium when many people are cheering up for their favourite teams.

The airport’s nightlife is a melting pot of experiences, offering everything from vibrant eateries to cosy lounges where travellers and locals can enjoy themselves. Soumya Yadav adds, “We’ve explored the entire city, but when we want a long drive and a chill night, we prefer coming here. The nighttime atmosphere has a unique energy that’s hard to find anywhere else.

For those looking for adventure, the airport offers go-karting. Plus, as someone commented, there is the prospect of a long drive.