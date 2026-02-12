 Top
Hyderabad Airport: Bomb Threat Email Turns Out To Be A Hoax

Telangana
12 Feb 2026 1:50 PM IST

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the origin of the email and identify those responsible.

File Pic Of Gulf Air Flight | Image Source: Internet

Hyderabad: Authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGIA) Airport here have declared a bomb threat a hoax, after conducting thorough terminal inspections. They received an email warning of a blast at the airport timed to the arrival of a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain, police said on Thursday.

The RGI Airport Customer support received the bomb threat email on Wednesday night from an unknown email address with the message titled "Blast in Hyderabad Airport Terminals When Gulf Air 274 From Bahrain Lands to RGIA".
"The email threatened a blast at the airport at the time of flight landing. By the time the email was received, the flight had already landed. Security checking was carried out, and nothing suspicious was found, and the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax," a police official said. A case was later registered, and police have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the email and identify those responsible.
