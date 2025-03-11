Hyderabad Airport Best in 15-25m Flyers Category: ACI

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport has been recognised as the best airport in the 15 to 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA) category in the Asia-Pacific region by the Airports Council International (ACI). This award is part of ACI’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards 2024, which ranks airports based on passenger satisfaction.

The ASQ programme collects real-time feedback from travelers and evaluates over 30 factors, including cleanliness, staff service, ease of travel and overall comfort.

Pradeep Panicker, Hyderabad Airport CEO expressed his gratitude for the recognition and stated that the airport was committed to making travel more convenient and enjoyable through technological advancements and customer-focused innovations.

ACI World Director-General Justin Erbacci congratulated Hyderabad airport, praising its efforts in exceeding passenger expectations and setting high standards for other airports worldwide.

Hyderabad airport has a strong history of excellence, ranking among the top 3 global airports for nine consecutive years (2009-2017) and securing the World No. 1 spot four times in the 5-15 MPPA category.