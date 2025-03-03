Hyderabad airport achieves record 22% growth in cargo operations

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has handled 1,80,914 metric tonnes (MT) of cargo in 2024, which is a record 22 per cent higher than in 2023. This surge was largely driven by a 36 per cent rise in international cargo to 1,08,520 MT and a five per cent increase in domestic cargo to 72,395 MT.

The Hyderabad airport continues to be a major hub in dealing with high-value pharmaceutical exports, which accounted for 72 per cent of total exports. Additionally, the airport saw a strong rise in shipments of electronics and engineering goods over the past year.

The airport’s cargo network connects to over 20 international destinations, facilitating exports to key global markets. The United States and Europe remain the top destinations, accounting for 51 per cent of exports from Hyderabad.

To meet growing demand, the RGIA is expanding its cargo handling facilities. Cargo Terminal 1 is being upgraded with a new domestic cargo terminal, a dedicated international courier or express terminal, and a specialised export perishables terminal for handling fresh goods.

Additionally, Cargo Terminal 2 is under construction, with Phase 1 set to become operational this year. An extra 20,000 square feet of warehouse space is also being developed at RGIA Cargo Village.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Pradeep Panicker, the CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, said, “We are happy with the strong growth in cargo operations at the Hyderabad airport. The increase in international cargo and our recognition for fast cargo clearance highlight our commitment to efficiency and customer satisfaction. We will continue to expand our infrastructure and improve processes to make Hyderabad a top global cargo hub.”











