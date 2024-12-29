Hyderabad: Air Force Academy Trains 54 NCC Cadets, Including 18 Girls

Hyderabad: The Air Force Academy (AFA) here hosted a two-week training camp for 54 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Air Wing cadets across India, including 18 girls.

Coordinated by the No. 1 Telangana Air Squadron NCC, the camp offered cadets a rare glimpse into the day-to-day workings of IAF departments.

Cadets interacted with trainees who entered the IAF through the NCC entry scheme. his initiative is part of an ongoing effort to align NCC training with military exposure, allowing cadets to experience the practical aspects of armed forces operations. Cadets described the programme as an eye-opener, with several noting that it deepened their interest in pursuing military careers.