Hyderabad: AI to Revolutionise Sport Injury Treatment

Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence has begun to revolutionise healthcare, especially in the treatment of sports injuries, said orthopaedic surgeons.

Over 600 delegates, including orthopaedic surgeons, physiotherapists, and medical trainees from across India and abroad, attended a two-day international conference held at Hotel Park Hyatt. The event was organised by Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who inaugurated the event, emphasised the growing interest in sports among India’s youth and the associated rise in sports injuries. He highlighted the conference as an invaluable opportunity for young doctors and healthcare professionals to learn from national and international experts.

“Arthroscopy is a minimally-invasive surgical procedure used to diagnose and treat joint-related problems. It has revolutionised the way orthopedic surgeries are performed,” said Dr R.A. Purnachandra Tejaswi, the organising chairman of Hyderabad Arthroscopy Conclave 2025.

The conference showcased the latest advancements in minimally-invasive surgery, robotic assistance, and AI integration in orthopaedics.

Dr Pavan Gorukanti, group director of Yashoda Hospitals, noted the significance of the event in demonstrating cutting-edge surgical techniques and technologies, including robotic-assisted surgeries and AI-powered procedures.