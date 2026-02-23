Hyderabad Administration To Hold Certificate Camps for SC Students in 12 Govt Schools

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district administration will organise camps to provide caste and income certificates in government schools to help students from the Scheduled Castes communities to apply for Pre-Matric and Post-Matric scholarships. Collector Harichandana Dasari said the camps were meant to make the application process.

The camps would be conducted in coordination with the tahsildar and officials concerned, and MeeSeva centres. Twelve venues have been identified across the district: the GBHS at Moghulpura and Falaknuma; the GHS at Chaderghat; Vijayanagar Colony; DK Road in Ameerpet; Erramanzil in Khairatabad; Musheerabad; Hill Street in Secunderabad; Kacheguda in Himayatnagar; GHS Model Alia School in Nampally, and GHS Malakpet in Saidabad as well as Wesley Girls High School in Marredpally.