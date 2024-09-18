Hyderabad adds unique twist to smart toilet revolution with Loo-cafes: Centre

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has added its own unique twist to the smart toilet revolution with the creation of Loo-cafes. These innovative facilities combine a public toilet and a café, providing not only a place for people to freshen up but also a relaxing environment to grab a bite, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MH&UA).



A statement highlighting “Smart e-Toilets: Revolutionizing Urban Sanitation across India,” issued by the Ministry said the washroom is located at the back, with a café in front, making it a convenient solution for people on the move. Aesthetically appealing and designed to be luxurious, Loo-cafes invite people to experience public sanitation in a completely new way, combining comfort with utility.

According to the statement, Maharashtra’s Pimpri Chinchwad has followed suit, constructing aspirational toilets at 26 locations across the city through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. These smart toilets are equipped with modern amenities and electronic systems that simplify maintenance and enhance usability. With features such as automatic flushing activated by the opening of the door, separate rooms for men and women, voice assistants, power backup, and automated flushing sensors, these facilities set a new benchmark for public sanitation.

In Nagpur, smart e-toilets in distinct pink and blue colors for women and men reflect a focus on gender-sensitive infrastructure. These facilities are equipped with automatic flushing, are disinfected by EV rays, and operate with coin-based access, ensuring hygiene and accessibility.

Puri’s Malatipatpur bus stand has taken things a step further with AI-based smart toilets, which feature UV lights to ensure virus- and bacteria-free environments. This pay-to-use facility is among the first of its kind in Eastern India, setting a new standard for sanitation technology in the region.

Other cities, such as Thiruvananthapuram, have installed smart e-toilets like the Smart She Toilet at its zoo, offering much-needed convenience for families and mothers with young children. These facilities are unmanned, prefabricated with steel, and come with modern conveniences like a sanitary napkin vending machine, incinerator, baby feeding station, and more.

Across India, smart e-toilets are reshaping the public sanitation landscape, ensuring hygiene, safety, and comfort. Whether through Pimpri Chinchwad’s aspirational toilets, Hyderabad’s Loocafes, or AI-based innovations in Puri, the future of urban sanitation is both smart and inclusive. These initiatives reflect a new era in public infrastructure, where advanced technology meets the everyday needs of urban populations, ensuring that sanitation facilities are not only functional but also a source of pride and convenience.