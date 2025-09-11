Hyderabad: Accused of Molestation, 65-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide

Hyderabad: A 65-year-old man died allegedly by suicide after repeated threats were issued to him by the family members of a woman accusing him of molestation, at around 5 am in Suraram on Wednesday.

According to Suraram SI A. Krishna, the deceased, B. Raju, a carpenter, since the past week was being threatened by his neighbours who accused him of molesting their daughter. On Tuesday morning again, he was issued threats alleging molestation. Fearing consequences, Raju allegedly took the extreme step this morning in one of the rooms in his house.

Family members found him dead and informed the police, who reached the spot and shifted his body to the Gandhi mortuary for postmortem examination. A case was registered against the woman he was accused of molesting and her parents for abetment to suicide. Police said they will soon be remanding the trio. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Live reptiles from Thailand seized at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: The Customs’ air intelligence unit (AIU) detained two international passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Monday for carrying live reptiles in their checked-in baggage. Officials said Satish Babu Sarathi and Kannappan Saravanan Vishnu arrived from Bangkok at 12.20 pm, on September 8. During checks at the customs arrival area, the duo was found with live reptiles concealed in their luggage.

A wildlife team found the duo carrying four green-keeled lizards and ten girdle lizards. Arrangements are being made for the reptiles to be repatriated to Bangkok on the next available flight. Further investigation is underway.

Woman doctor blackmailed by live-in partner

Hyderabad: A woman doctor was cheated and later blackmailed by her partner according to a case registered by the Alwal police on Wednesday. ASI A. Raghavendra Reddy said the accused, Subramanyam, of Ameenpur, had got in touch with the victim, who is a resident of HMT colony, through a dating application a year ago.

Both later got into a live-in relationship during which the accused allegedly manipulated the victim into believing that he had several debts to repay and had to clear a case falsely registered against him at the Shamshabad police station.

In this regard, the victim transferred Rs.25 lakh to the accused online and gave him Rs.2 lakh in cash. That apart, she also gave him 15 tolas of gold, believing it would help him repay the debts. However, last week, she learnt that the accused was already married and had two children.

She realised she was cheated but the accused had fled by then. She reached out to the Alwal police, who registered a cheating case. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Efforts are on to nab the accused.

Mentally unsound woman thought to be kidnapper, beaten up

Hyderabad: A mentally challenged woman, who was presumed to be a part of a child abduction gang, was beaten up by a group of people, near Masjidbanda in Gachibowli, on Tuesday morning. According to the Gachibowli police, the woman was found talking to the six-year-old son of a security guard at a private apartment.

Assuming she might be a part of a recent “child kidnapping gang” that was recently discovered in Chandanagar, the mother of the boy started inquiring with her about her identity. The mother also found that the woman was carrying eatables, feared that she was trying to abduct the child and attacked her. The mother tied the woman to a pole nearby and beat her up with a stick. A video of the incident was recorded by people in the neighbourhood and the mother later handed over the victim to the Gachibowli police.

When police questioned her, they learnt she was mentally unsound and was unable to even recall her name. “We do not know her real name. But she had a tattoo on her hand which reads ‘Poonam’,” the official said.

The victim reportedly also broke the phone of one of the sub-inspectors with the Gachibowli police. “We tried showing her so many houses around, and she could not recognise hers. For now we have kept her at a shelter home,” the official said.

No case was registered with the police so far. Further investigation into the incident is underway.