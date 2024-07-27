Hyderabad: A Kargil hero from the city

Hyderabad: Among the Kargil war heroes from the city is Col Joy Dasgupta of the 18 Grenadiers, who was a Major when he took part in the operation to capture Tololing Hill which was being used by Pakistani forces. The enemy kept firing from the hill that overlooks National Highway 1A, affecting operational logistics of the entire theatre till Batalik, Turtuk and Kargil.



18 Grenadiers were tasked with the capture of Tololing. Under the leadership of Col Kushal Thakur, 18 Grenadiers launched multi-pronged attacks. Young officers like Captain Balwan, Major Randhir, Col Dasgupta (then Major), Captain Nope Singh Rathore and Major Rajesh Singh Adhikari were involved in the attack to capture Tololing.



Col Dasgupta completed his intermediate from Wesley College in Secunderabad and graduated from Osmania University. He received his training at the Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai, and was commissioned in May 1995 into 18 Grenadiers, which has a record of bravery and a rich legacy of gallantry awards.



In 1997, the regiment was assigned to Kashmir Valley to conduct counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations. During that time, the militancy was at its peak and civil society and district administration were completely dysfunctional. 18 Grenadiers had to combat insurgency and terrorism with their hands tied as the infiltrators had the support of a section of the locals.



At the beginning of the Kargil War, 18 Grenadiers were called to the frontline area. Col Dasgupta was tasked to lead two Army Companies. On June 11, they were ready to attack the hills by 7.30 pm. From 7 pm onwards, they started firing illuminating rounds at the Tololing hill, which can light up an area with the equivalent 10,000 candles. It was a surprise attack and 18 Grenadiers drove away the infiltrators.

In the briefing before the assault, Col Thakur told Col Dasgupta, “Desh ka izzat hain, paltan ka izzat hain hi (the honour of the country and the platoon was on his shoulders)”. The officer from Hyderabad replied: “yeh toh abhi meri izzat bhi hain aur C and D Coy (Company) ki izzat bhi hain (it is a matter of his honour to protect the country and the regiment).”



The Army then started bombing the enemy with artillery shells, and a team of 55 soldiers started the attack on Tololing. High-altitude battles are extremely difficult as moving the logistics uphill is a daunting task. Col Dasputa’s team had to replenish ammunition, food and water, and quickly move the wounded back for treatment and comply with the protocols of the platoon, while advancing against the enemy. None of those tasks are easy on the icy mountains.



The rest is history. The brave men chased the Pakistani infiltrators out of occupied terrain. Col Dasgupta, who is serving in the armed forces, keeps visiting the city.