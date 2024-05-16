Hyderabad: 80+ Cancer Survivor Comes up with Hand Written Bible

Setting an inspirational example in courage, an 80 plus retired teacher has battled cancer by indulging in a touching activity-writing all 66 books of bible (Telugu and English) by hand since being diagnosed with the fourth stage of the dreaded disease in 2022 and the commencement of the recovery process.





K. Samuel, in her early 80s, took 10 months to write the Telugu version and nine month for completing the English.

This was made possible by the positive approach she has for life. In fact, she is now writing a thousand praises.

Born as Krishna Kumari and brought up in East Godavari district, she moved to Hyderabad after marriage as her husband was principal of a government-aided school.

Mother of four children, including two daughters, and grandmother of nine children, she spends two-and-a-half hours in meditation and takes care of her household chores. Apart from spending time with her grandchildren, she is adept at Google meets and attending Zoom calls.

According to her children, “Her attitude towards life is positive. Even when she was critically ill, she never lost hope. A real fighter, she believes in giving back to society.”