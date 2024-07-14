Hyderabad: 8 Arrested for Attacking Company Owner over Pending Commission

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police arrested eight individuals for allegedly barging into the house of a company owner, attacking and creating ruckus after stealing electronic gadgets and valuables from his place. Police seized 80 laptops, four-wheelers, a bike and five phones from their possession.

The arrested persons, who have been identified as Akula Jagadeesh, Kolagatla Gowtham, Katha Siva Shankar Reddy, Sudagani Sujith Kumar, Kamal Teja, Shaik Azad, Karnati Mukesh and Rakesh alias Praveen, attacked Ravichandra Reddy, owner of Gigleaz Private Limited, at his Huda Enclave, Nandagiri Hills house on July 9.

According to police, the accused, all associated with various consultancy firms, carried out the attacks with an intention of recovering their pending cut/commission.

Based on a complaint lodged by Vakati Madhavi, mother of Ravichandra Reddy, the Jubilee Hills police took up investigation. In her complaint, she mentioned that Ravichandra started the company, Gigleaz Private Limited in Gachibowli and due to some financial constraints he could not pay salaries to 1,200 employees recruited through various consultancy firms, sparking anger and protest from affected staff and the consultancies. “They barged into our house and assaulted my son and his friend Mohan and threatened with dire consequences to deter me from reporting the incident to the police,” Madhavi said.

Investigation revealed that Ravichandra failed to pay the commission, escalating tensions with the consultancy firms. In a fit of rage, the individuals attacked Ravichandra on July 9 and decamped with the materials.

Special team, which was formed to investigate the case, apprehended the accused persons from Banjara Hills. During interrogation, they confessed of having committed the crime. Police recovered the stolen items from their possession. A case has been registered under relevant sections. Further probe is on.