Hyderabad: 52-yr-old Hyderabadi in 3,600-km Cycling Race

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based endurance athlete Bobba Ravinder Reddy, aged 52, is set to participate in the 2024 Race Across India challenge, an intense 3,651-km cycling race from Srinagar to Kanyakumari. This will be his second time taking on the challenge, having completed it in 2023 in 12 days, 14 hours and 42 minutes, well within the 13-day cut-off for the 50+ male category.

Ravinder Reddy, a chemical engineer and manager at GAIL India Limited, began his fitness journey at the age of 42 with a half marathon. Over the years, he has completed an impressive 268 marathons across nine Indian states by the age of 50. In 2021, he set a world record for completing 33 half marathons in one month, earning recognition from the International Book of Records.

Ravinder Reddy has achieved major milestones in cycling. In December 2023, he completed a solo 3,700-km ride from Srinagar to Kanyakumari in just 22 days. He followed that with a 6,533-km ride along India’s Golden Quadrilateral, finishing the route in 34 days. He also took on the world-famous Race Across America in June 2024, completing the grueling 4,828-km coast-to-coast race with over 100,000 feet of climbing.

His participation in the 2024 Race Across India underscores his dedication to pushing his limits. With his impressive record of endurance and determination at 52 years, Ravinder Reddy is a source of inspiration for many in India’s growing fitness community.