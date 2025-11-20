Hyderabad : 5-year-old Stuck in Lift Grill, Dies

Hyderabad: A five-year-old LKG student succumbed to injuries after he got stuck in the outer grilled gates of a lift at Yellareddyguda on Wednesday.

The victim, Harsha Vardhan, the second son to Aishwarya and Narsi Naidu, went to the fifth floor after coming back from the school. On his way back home, he got stuck in the grill while the lift was coming in, H. Prabhakar, SHO Madhuranagar police station said.

Harsha Vardhan screamed for help, but by the time the apartment residents came for help, he fell unconscious. His parents rushed him to a private hospital in Banjara Hills, where they declared him dead. Police registered a case and shifted the victim's body to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.