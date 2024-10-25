 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Hyderabad: 4 held for selling fake gadgets

Telangana
DC Correspondent
25 Oct 2024 5:26 PM GMT
Hyderabad: 4 held for selling fake gadgets
x
Police arrested four persons from Jagadish Market near Abids for selling counterfeit accessories of high-end phones and tabs and seized goods worth Rs 2.42 crore.

Hyderabad: Police arrested four persons from Jagadish Market near Abids for selling counterfeit accessories of high-end phones and tabs and seized goods worth Rs 2.42 crore. The arrests were made during simultaneous raids on four shops in the market by the Abids police.

The accused are- Nimb Singh, 25, Hira Ram, 24, Govind Lal Chauhan, 45, and Mukesh Jain, 32. Police found that these shop owners were illegally procuring, from Mumbai, and selling duplicate accessories with counterfeit logos and branding, violating the Copyright Act. They misled customers to believe that these products were genuine and made easy money.

The seized items included 579 earpieces, 351 adaptors, 747 power cables and other accessories.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Fake Gadgets Jagadish Market Abids 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick