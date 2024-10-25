Hyderabad: 4 held for selling fake gadgets

Hyderabad: Police arrested four persons from Jagadish Market near Abids for selling counterfeit accessories of high-end phones and tabs and seized goods worth Rs 2.42 crore. The arrests were made during simultaneous raids on four shops in the market by the Abids police.

The accused are- Nimb Singh, 25, Hira Ram, 24, Govind Lal Chauhan, 45, and Mukesh Jain, 32. Police found that these shop owners were illegally procuring, from Mumbai, and selling duplicate accessories with counterfeit logos and branding, violating the Copyright Act. They misled customers to believe that these products were genuine and made easy money.

The seized items included 579 earpieces, 351 adaptors, 747 power cables and other accessories.