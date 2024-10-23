Hyderabad: 3,000 Secure Jobs on Spot at Swadeshi Mela

Hyderabad: The Swadeshi Mela, jointly organised by Swadeshi Jagaran Manch and Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan, was inaugurated on Wednesday at People’s Plaza in Hyderabad. The event also hosted the Swadeshi Job Mela which will run until October 27.

The ceremony began with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma cutting the ribbon to officially open the event. Addressing the gathering, Governor Varma shared his thoughts on Swadeshi, calling it more than an economic policy but a guiding principle for India’s journey towards self-reliance. “Swadeshi has a deep connection with India's identity, and the nation’s progress, from the freedom movement to the present-day goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India),” the Governor said. He also admired the organizers for their efforts to promote local artisans, producers and businesses through events like Swadeshi Mela.

C. A. R. Sundaram, national convener of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, echoed the Governor’s sentiments, noting that the "Vocal for Local" initiative has turned Swadeshi into a national movement. He noted how such platforms allow people to appreciate the beauty of local goods and foster economic growth across states. Sundaram pointed out that the Manch continues to advise the government on policies that affect Indian entrepreneurs globally.

The fair hosts 334 stalls representing states like Kashmir, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and with food stalls included, the total count exceeds 400. The offerings range from Khadi India products to tribes India by the ministry of tribal affairs. From cotton blouses from Bengal to traditional wooden Etikoppaka and Kondapalli toys.

Also present were individuals like Yashwitha Reddy who had an impressive collection of sarees featuring hand-painted artworks and woven designs. “I work on these with my mother-in-law who has been doing this for 30 years. I only began helping her last year,” she shared. Her stall also featured children’s clothes, dupattas and kurtas with similar handcrafted artistry. The sarees, adorned with intricate Madhubani-inspired paintings stood out.

The Swadeshi Job Mela attracted over 16,572 candidates, with 3,000 having secured jobs on the spot. Governor Varma personally distributed offer letters to successful candidates while another 4,500 advanced to the next round of interviews.

The jobs were offered by 142 companies, including Cognizant, Tech Mahindra and Genpact with salary packages ranging from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per annum.

Among the dignitaries present were Harish Babu, state convener of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch Telangana, Madhuram Reddy, chairman of Gangothri Developers and G. Ramesh Goud, state convener of Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan.