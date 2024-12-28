Hyderabad: 300 Years of Asaf Jahi’s Legacy Revisited

Hyderabad: “Our history is not just a tale of kings, it is a living testament to our evolving identity within the democratic framework of India,” said Raunaq Yar Khan of the Asaf Jahi dynasty, at an international seminar marking 300 years of the dynasty’s legacy.

The event, ‘The Nizam Era (1724 to 2024): A 300-Year Journey of Legacy and Inspiration’, brought together scholars, historians and dignitaries to reflect on the dynasty’s impact on Hyderabad’s cultural, political and educational fabric.

Held at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), the seminar was inaugurated by government adviser Mohd. Ali Shabbir. Maulana Khaled Saifullah Rehmani, president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, delivered the keynote address, while former special chief secretary Ajay Mishra contributed to the discussions.

A key session revisited the contributions of the Nizams. Raunaq Yar Khan, addressing the audience, called for fostering unity in diversity while acknowledging the dynasty’s rich contributions. “By recognising the contributions of all ten Nizams, we pay homage to our shared heritage and promote a sense of belonging for all communities in India,” he said.

The seminar featured presentations of research papers approved by an undisclosed academic committee, shedding light on lesser-explored aspects of the Asaf Jahi reign. These papers covered topics such as the dynasty’s approach to governance under the Islamic principles of Ijma (consensus) and their advancements in education and infrastructure that continue to benefit Hyderabad today.

The seminor also highlighted the financial challenges faced by the erstwhile royal family in the modern era.