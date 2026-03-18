Hyderabad: 3 Arrested for Illegal LPG Refilling

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested for illegally decanting and refilling LPG cylinders during a raid by the civil supplies enforcement and Task Force at a godown in Gandhamguda village, Narsingi, on Tuesday.

Police identified the accused as Deepesh Singh, the owner, and labourers Shaik Faqruddin and T. Naresh.

Officials said they acted on a complaint from Y Ramakrishna, DT (Enforcement), civil supplies, Rangareddy district. Acting on credible information, Task Force Team-5 raided the godown around 10 am and found domestic LPG cylinders being refilled into commercial cylinders, including small 2 kg and 5 kg units, for sale in the black market.

The raid led to the seizure of 34 filled domestic HP cylinders, 62 empty domestic HP cylinders, 58 empty commercial HP cylinders, 50 small cylinders, four refilling pipes, two weighing machines and 80 nozzles. The cylinders were handed over to an HP gas agency in Hydershakote for safe custody.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the incident is underway.