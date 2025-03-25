Hyderabad: 29-Year-Old Dies by Suicide After Losing Rs 3 Lakh in Cricket Betting

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old man died by suicide on Friday. He was reportedly depressed after losing Rs 3 lakh in online cricket betting over three years.

The deceased, K Someshwara Rao, a resident of Gundlapochampally, had recently lost Rs 1 lakh in betting during a cricket match on Monday. Before taking the extreme step, he shared his location with friends, police said.

Government Railway Police rushed to the spot upon receiving information and later handed over the body to the family after an autopsy at Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday.

This tragic incident comes amid a statewide police crackdown on illegal betting apps. Authorities have begun compiling FIR details of similar suicide cases linked to online betting across Telangana.

“Pressure to repay money forced my son to end life,” suspects mother

Extreme pressure to repay the money that was reportedly taken by the 29-year-old private employee K Someshwara Rao could have forced him to end his life, suspect family members.

Rao was the only son to his parents – Ramana and Laxmi – residing at Gundlapochampally. “We are not sure whether my son took money from others or invested his salary in the betting. But some persons might have definitely exerted pressure on him in connection with money transactions,” said Rao’s mother Laxmi, while interacting with media persons at her residence in Gundlapochampally.

Laxmi said her son left the house around 5 am saying that he was going to attend nature’s call. After he failed to return home till 6 am, Laxmi and Ramana informed their son’s friends, who repeatedly called him. A few minutes later, Rao shared his location with his friends and urged them to reach the spot immediately.

By the time the friends reached the spot, Rao’s body was found near the tracks leaving them and his parents shell-shocked.

“My son was behaving normally and was jovial with us. We have not seen any signs of depression in him,” Laxmi said. Rao’s father was so innocent that he doesn’t know where his son works.

Inquiries by the police with family members revealed that Rao lost money in a similar manner a few years ago during the marriage of his sister. However, the parents managed to resolve the issue and clear the money.

Since then he was going to the office regularly and did not show any sign of indulging in betting.