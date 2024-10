Hyderabad: 24L Join BJP in Ongoing Membership Drive

Hyderabad: The state BJP said it had enrolled 24 lakh members after launching its drive on September 2. The drive has been extended till October 30.

BJP's membership drive in-charge N. Ramchander Rao said 20 lakh members have enrolled through the online platform and the remaining 4 lakh joined via the missed call option.

The party aims to add 40 lakh members. As per a membership drive carried out three years ago, the BJP had 11.80 lakh members.

Ramchander Rao said those who help in enrolling at least 100 members would be treated as active members of the party. As against the target to register 40,000 active members in the current drive, 9,000 members have become active members. These members would be considered for booth-level and organisational posts.

Claiming that no political party had crossed 30 lakh members in the state, Ramchander Rao pointed out that the BJP SC Morcha has conducted a number of camps so far and enrolled over 50,000 members. The Mahila Morcha also organised over 500 camps to enrol members into the party.