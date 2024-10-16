Hyderabad: 22-yr-old mason gets 10-yr jail in Pocso case

Hyderabad: The special judge for fast track court for rape and Pocso cases on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old mason to 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) after he was found sexually assaulting a minor girl. The court also awarded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim.

The accused, Mandey Anil, a resident of Srinivasapuram Colony, was arrested by the Vanasthalipuram police in 2019 after the minor victim’s parents lodged a complaint. Anil, a native of Kalikal village of Singaraikonda mandal in Prakasam district, was found guilty of the charges against him, Vanasthalipuram police said.

Apart from a 10-year RI, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on Anil. The police escorted the convict from the court to Cherlapally Central Prison.

