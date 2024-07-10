Hyderabad: 21-Year-Old Woman Killed in Road Accident

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old woman succumbed to injuries in a road accident in Asifnagar on Monday night, when the scooter she was riding was hit by an RTC bus. She suffered multiple injuries and died on way to a hospital. According to police, the deceased G. Sravanthi, a resident of Domalguda in Himayatnagar, was returning home along with her friend on scooter at around 9 pm on Monday, after attending a function at Gudimalkapur.

The RTC bus hit their bike near Asifnagar petrol pump, resulting in multiple injuries to Sravanthi, the police said. Later, the her body was shifted to Osmania Hospital mortuary.