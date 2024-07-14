Hyderabad: 2 Women among 4 Held in Baby Kidnap Case

Hyderabad: Days after a six-month-old baby was kidnapped, Mirchowk police on Saturday arrested four persons — Nasreen Begum, Sanga Reddy, Noorjahan Begum and Mohammed Adil — and rescued the infant.

On July 9, the complainant was approached by the accused at Barashaheed dargah in Nellore.

"The accused gained her trust by offering a nurse job in Hyderabad and convinced her to travel with them. Upon reaching Hyderabad, the accused sent the complainant to freshen up at Sulabh complex near MGBS bus stand and kidnapped her baby," the police said.

Mirchowk police took up the probe by sending multiple teams to different places based on CCTV footage. The police traced the accused and rescued the baby.