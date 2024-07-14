Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Hyderabad: 2 Women among 4 Held in Baby Kidnap Case

Telangana
DC Correspondent
13 July 2024 7:11 PM GMT
Hyderabad: 2 Women among 4 Held in Baby Kidnap Case
x
Days after a six-month-old baby was kidnapped, Mirchowk police on Saturday arrested four persons — Nasreen Begum, Sanga Reddy, Noorjahan Begum and Mohammed Adil — and rescued the infant. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Days after a six-month-old baby was kidnapped, Mirchowk police on Saturday arrested four persons — Nasreen Begum, Sanga Reddy, Noorjahan Begum and Mohammed Adil — and rescued the infant.

On July 9, the complainant was approached by the accused at Barashaheed dargah in Nellore.

"The accused gained her trust by offering a nurse job in Hyderabad and convinced her to travel with them. Upon reaching Hyderabad, the accused sent the complainant to freshen up at Sulabh complex near MGBS bus stand and kidnapped her baby," the police said.

Mirchowk police took up the probe by sending multiple teams to different places based on CCTV footage. The police traced the accused and rescued the baby.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Nellore kidnapping case CCTV footage Mirchowk police 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick