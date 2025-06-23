Hyderabad: 2 Held with 540 g of Hashish Oil

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar Special Operation Team (SOT), along with the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police, apprehended two individuals in possession of hashish oil during an operation at Kapugadda, Shamshabad, on Saturday evening. A total of 540 grams of hashish oil was recovered from their possession.

According to RGIA inspector Balaraju, the accused have been identified as Karri Sai Pavan Reddy, 23, a photographer from Kapugadda and Praneet Maniteja, 25, a private employee from NTR Nagar, KPHB. Pavan Reddy was supplying the contraband to Praneet for personal use.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and both accused were produced before court and remanded to judicial custody. “Sai Pavan Reddy was previously involved in a ganja case in 2023 in Visakhapatnam. We are verifying his network,” the inspector briefed.

Further investigation is underway.

Tent catches fire, no one hurt

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a tent near the function hall in Shastripuram, Mailardevpally, on Sunday morning. However, no casualties were reported. According to Rajendranagar station fire officer (SFO) V. Chandra Naik, two fire engines – one from Rajendranagar and another from Chandulal Baradari – were dispatched to the site to control the blaze. The incident was known after one of the attendees of the function hall, noticed the fire. “It is suspected to have been caused by careless smoking. However, we are yet to identify the person responsible,” B. Surender Reddy, the Chandulal Baradari SFO, said.

It took two hours to douse the flames. The extent of property damage has not been ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

Rs.15L value counterfeit notes seized, 1 held

Hyderabad: Acting on a tip-off, the Bachupally police arrested a man in possession of counterfeit currency worth Rs.15 lakh on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused identified as Prathipati Prem Chandu, a native of West Godavari district, was working with one Rakesh from Pune, who had lured him into circulating fake currency for commission.

On June 21, Prem Chandu arrived near Nizampet Arch in Hyderabad to deliver the fake notes, all in Rs.500 denominations, when the police team apprehended him and seized the counterfeit notes along with a mobile phone.

He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody. Police said efforts are on to trace the other accused, including the Pune-based contact.

Irrigation EE bought several properties with cash

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, who questioned Kaleshwaram project executive engineer (EE) Nune Sridhar for the third consecutive day on Sunday, reportedly obtained inputs indicating that the accused officer made huge cash transactions for purchasing immovable properties.

The ACB suspects that funds were diverted from the Kaleshwaram project and reportedly invested in purchasing properties in Warangal, Karimnagar, and Hyderabad.

The agency officials grilled the accused, Sridhar, focusing on his alleged illegal activities during his tenure, trying to establish links with G. Anil Kumar, former engineer-in-chief (general), in misusing powers. Even though the government issued transfer orders a year ago, Sridhar reportedly managed to influence Anil Kumar and continued as the executive engineer in Choppadandi.

The ACB officials recorded the accused’s statement on the reasons for his continuation as EE in Choppadandi for a year after the government transferred him. Based on his statement, the ACB is likely to serve notice to Anil Kumar, asking him to appear before the agency for questioning.

The ACB officials also verified the dates of registration of properties acquired by the accused and obtained inputs indicating that Sridhar indulged in huge cash transactions. The officials are trying to get a valuation of the seized property documents to estimate the total worth of the seized properties, suspecting that the accused officer amassed at least `200 crore by misusing his powers.

The ACB officials, who reportedly obtained these inputs, raised questions about the expenditure on functions of the accused’s family members both abroad and in India. Sridhar is said to have spent crores of rupees on his son’s wedding held abroad and purchased flight tickets for invitees.

Following court directions, the ACB is questioning the accused officer during the five-day police custody. The ACB will also grill the accused on Monday and Tuesday.

17-year-old drowns posing for photo with friends

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old boy from Borabanda drowned on Sunday morning after slipping into a water-filled quarry in Shamshabad while posing for photographs with friends.

Inspector Balaraju of RGI Airport Police Station said the teenager left home around 8 am, telling his parents he was heading out to play cricket. Instead, he and 11 friends travelled to the quarry for a photo shoot. While posing near the edge, the boy reportedly lost his footing and fell into deep water.

Police, firefighters, and Disaster Response Force personnel launched a search operation, deploying trained swimmers. After several hours, the body was recovered Sunday evening.

An accidental-death case has been registered at the RGI Airport Police Station, and an investigation is under way.