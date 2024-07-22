Hyderabad: 17-Year-Old Student Attempts Suicide in Sri Chaitanya Hostel, Critical

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl student allegedly attempted to die by suicide in her room in the Sri Chaitanya School hostel, Chaitanyapuri police said on Sunday. The hostel warden noticed the student at about 3 pm on Saturday and rushed her to a nearby hospital. Her condition is stated to be critical.

Police said no complaint was lodged and they came to know about the attempt only later. It was suspected that there were issues regarding her academic performance. Reports said that the parents had alleged that the student was under administrative pressure.

A picture of her purported suicide note, allegedly recovered from the room, was widely circulated on social media. In that note, the student purportedly apologises to her parents and asks her siblings to perform well.