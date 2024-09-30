Hyderabad: 163 Families Relocated From Musi Riverbed

Hyderabad: Officials said 163 families had so far relocated from the Musi riverbed had occupied their 2BHK houses that were allotted by the government. “All these families were happy to shift and others are also giving us consent,” an official from the revenue department said, and acknowledged, “We are facing hurdles in Bahadurpura and Nampally.”

“Not even one house will be demolished on the Musi riverbed. It is only after people shift to their new houses that a decision regarding demolition will be taken up,” he added.

Officials have marked 1,595 structures in the Musi riverbed in Hyderabad district. Housing units in 23 sites have been identified for rehabilitating the residents.

“All issues from getting an Aadhaar card to gas connections and enrolment in schools for the families of the oustees will be taken care of, in addition to employment generation programmes,” a MA&UD official said. “If the people, who are already living in 2BHK houses, object to the new families moving in, we will also speak to them and resolve the issue on the spot.”

The GHMC zonal commissioners will monitor the help desks and psychologists will also be in place for those who have been rehabilitated and are facing issues since shifting to a new place after years of staying in another location, he added.