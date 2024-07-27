Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Hyderabad: 13kg ganja recovered from food delivery workers

Telangana
DC Correspondent
26 July 2024 7:00 PM GMT
Hyderabad: 13kg ganja recovered from food delivery workers
x
Two delivery executives with an app-based food delivery platform were arrested reportedly due to supplying ganja. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Two delivery executives with an app-based food delivery platform were arrested reportedly due to supplying ganja in Medchal. During a regular search on Friday, police allegedly found 9 kg of ganja in the delivery bag of one of them.

From the another delivery partner, the police seized 4.4 kg of ganja in a box wrapped in brown tape and sealed in a white plastic cover.

Due to increasing incidents, the police have begun scrutinising the products being delivered by executives, and are focusing more on those delivering food, said excise police.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Delivery Boys Ganja Medchal 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick