Hyderabad: 13kg ganja recovered from food delivery workers

Hyderabad: Two delivery executives with an app-based food delivery platform were arrested reportedly due to supplying ganja in Medchal. During a regular search on Friday, police allegedly found 9 kg of ganja in the delivery bag of one of them.



From the another delivery partner, the police seized 4.4 kg of ganja in a box wrapped in brown tape and sealed in a white plastic cover.

Due to increasing incidents, the police have begun scrutinising the products being delivered by executives, and are focusing more on those delivering food, said excise police.