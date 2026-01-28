Hyderabad 10K Run Celebrates Fitness, Over 5,000 Take Part

Hyderabad:The 19th edition of the Hyderabad 10K Run was held successfully at People’s Plaza. Over 5,000 participants from across the city took part this year in the event hosted by NEB Sports.

The run was conducted to celebrate fitness, inclusivity and the city’s long-running association with distance running.



The event was ceremoniously flagged off by the founders of the Hyderabad 10K Foundation. Legendary badminton player Pullela Gopichand and co-founder of the Hyderabad 10K Foundation Uma Chigurupati also participated in the run.



Pullela Gopichand recalled the event’s pioneering beginnings and its vision of promoting fitness among citizens. The event stood out for its inclusive approach with differently-abled runners competing alongside elite and amateur athletes.



Boddupalli Ramesh and K.M. Sujata emerged as the fastest finishers in the men’s and women’s 10K categories respectively.

