Hyderabad: 1 EME organises Sainik sammelan

Hyderabad: Lt. Gen. J.S. Sidana gave a call to people from all walks of life to maintain physical fitness and mental sharpness.

He was addressing a Sainik Sammelan organised by 1 EME here on Monday. In attendance at the 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad were army personnel, trainees and civilian staff.

Lt. Gen. Sidana, Senior Colonel Commandant, commended the exemplary training standards at the centre and urged all officers to rededicate their commitment to the Indian army.

He said, “Personnel of all ranks must embrace modern technology and undergo rigorous training to ensure that the corps provides exceptional engineering support to the Indian Army.”