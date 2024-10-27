Hydearbad: An auto driver turns secret messenger of change

Hyderabad: In a bustling city, where autorickshaw drivers are often stereotyped as rude, uneducated and greedy, Dade Srinivas is an exception. At first glance, he seems like any other driver navigating the city’s chaotic traffic. But the 45-year-old resident of Amberpet has been quietly transforming public spaces with his powerful messages of social change for the past two-and-a-half years.

Srinivas is the man behind the now-famous ‘Manam Maarali’ (translating to ‘We should change’). His writings, inscribed on telephone poles, electricity boxes, traffic islands, and footpaths, offer food for thought on values and social responsibility.

“Manam Maarali Dharmam Vaipu (We should change towards dharma),” and “Naa desha sthree gowravinchabadali (My country’s women should be respected)” are just a few of the messages that he has spread across thousands of locations.

His work goes largely uncredited — he leaves no name or contact behind, but his powerful messages resonate with those who pass by.

For Srinivas, this initiative began from personal hardship. “I faced a lot in life. I couldn’t digest injustice, even at home, especially with property disputes. I came close to living on the streets,” he told Deccan Chronicle. Those experiences planted the seeds for his passion for justice, peace, and societal values.

He recalled how he had bought a notice board for his children and filled it with inspiring quotes from Swami Vivekananda. These values grew stronger as he overheard the struggles of several customers whom he ferried in his autorickshaw, many of whom unknowingly inspired him to take up his unique form of activism.

The spark that made his efforts known to the larger public came when a video of him was made by a fellow citizen, D. Ramachandran. The video went viral, and, through a city-wide effort, Srinivas was traced and the Freemasons recently honoured him.

Srinivas does all that he does, with his meagre earnings. “Many people object, but once they see the messages, they appreciate them. “Some even offer help, like this customer on Friday, who gave me Rs 200 for my efforts,” he said.

Despite threats and objections, Srinivas said, he persisted, driven by his goal of changing minds. He recalled fondly how some people, after noticing his work, even asked for selfies and offered to help pay for his paint and brushes.

One of his favourite tools is chalk, which he keeps in his vehicles to update his messages regularly based on what’s happening around him. His writings have now reached beyond Hyderabad, appearing in places like Srisailam, Komaravelli, Chilkur, and Yadadri. “My goal is simple. If at least one person realises that change begins with him/herself, then my work is done,” he said.