Hyd tourists safe after Myanmar quake

Hyderabad:Tourists from Hyderabad are safe following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on Friday.

Navdeep Sharma, managing director of a Bangkok-based tourist agency, told Deccan Chronicle, that the quake lasted about 15-16 seconds and caused some damage.



Speaking to a tourist guide currently in Vizag, he confirmed that while visitors initially panicked, tourism in key destinations like Pattaya, Phuket and Krabi remained unaffected. "The situation is under control, with no disruptions to airline operations. The airport has been functioning normally since 3 am," he said.

Hyderabad tourists in Thailand faced no direct threat, as most were in coastal areas away from Bangkok. The Indian Embassy and community groups circulated helpline numbers, and no injuries were reported among Indian nationals.

"The Songkran Festival, Thailand’s New Year celebrations, will proceed as planned from April 13-16. We have already made bookings, and there is no major impact on travel," the guide added.

Despite initial concern, travel from Hyderabad to Thailand continued without disruption. Flights from the Shamshabad airport to Bangkok and Phuket were operating on schedule. Thai authorities have not declared a state of emergency.