Hyd to screen 5 short films to celebrate LGBTQIA+ community

Hyderabad:The city is set to welcome the ‘Five Films for Freedom’, a festival that celebrates inspiring stories from the LGBTQIA+ community. Initiated by the British Deputy High Commission in Hyderabad, the event will take place on Friday at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Open University and is open to all.

The series highlights a range of narratives — from journeys of self-discovery and expressions of love to tales of courage, secrets, and betrayal. Each film, crafted by filmmakers from around the globe, aims to underscore that the need for love and self-expression transcends borders and identities.



Mala Mukunda, working with the transgender community, expressed her support for the initiative. “When I learned that my daughter is a transgender woman, I stood by her. That support helped her complete her MBBS, and now she is thriving abroad. I believe festivals like this will change societal perceptions and encourage parents to embrace their children for who they truly are,” she said.



Community member Patruni Chidananda Sastry, a drag queen, said: “Films such as 'Dragfox' and 'Wait Wait Now' offer nuanced perspectives that go beyond simple representation. These movies are powerful statements of freedom, understanding, and the multifaceted nature of queer life.”



The films on the festival's agenda include: ‘Dragfox’ by Lisa Ott (UK): Follows the journey of eleven-year-old Sam, who embarks on a dazzling adventure of self-discovery with the help of a mischievous fox. ‘If I Make It to the Morning’ by Andre Shen (USA/China): Chronicles Chinese teenager Ziyi’s final night during her cross-state college tour, filled with unexpected revelations. ‘NGGAK’ by Oktania Hamdani and Winner Wijaya (Indonesia): Explores the digital-age love story of Sekar and Bebi, whose playful online interactions take a dramatic turn when reality intrudes. ‘Wait, Wait, Now’ by Ramon Te Wake (New Zealand): Depicts best friends Alex and Sam as they explore their true selves during a playful yet transformative day at home. ‘We’ll Go Down in History’ by Cameron Richards and Charlie Tidmas (UK): A heartfelt documentary on Truk United, a grassroots trans football club striving to create a safe haven amid rising transphobia.



Representatives from the LGBTQIA+ community in Hyderabad, although not directly involved with the festival's organisation, welcomed the initiative. They believe such cultural events will foster a sense of encouragement and acceptance within society, reaffirming the community's place in the social fabric.