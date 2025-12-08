Hyd Students Turn Daily Challenges Into AI solutions

HYDERABAD: Students attempted to solve everyday problems through AI tools at the Hyderabad Zonal Hackathon on Tuesday, with projects centred on study pressure, household routines, waste practices, health and digital safety.

Sixty-four teams from Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Odisha brought ideas shaped by everyday concerns they see at home and in school. They focused on the kinds of issues that interrupt their own lives including difficulty managing study schedules, stress during exams, the absence of clear nutrition guidance, uncertain first steps in home gardening and the lack of simple ways to encourage recycling in neighbourhoods, to name a few. Others explored cyber safety, early health tracking and designs that help users who find digital tools difficult.

The two-day event is being held at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 in Uppal and is conducted by the I Hub Foundation for Cobotics, the Technology Innovation Hub of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, in collaboration with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. A total of 366 students and 65 mentors are participating.

D. Manjunath, deputy commissioner of the Hyderabad regional office of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, said, “Students learn responsibility and curiosity when they attempt real problems.”

At the venue, Principal E.V. Ramana added, “Even simple ideas can ease someone’s day. Students are beginning to see the value in that.” Winners will be announced on Tuesday by the Technology Innovation Hub of the IIT-Delhi.

Among the projects, a Tamil Nadu team from KV Sivaganga stood out for addressing the tension many students feel between academics and sports. Their platform uses a chatbot, planner and rewards to help students maintain balance. Vasudev Sharma said, “We have seen students push too hard until they burn out, and others avoid studying because they feel stuck. Our idea is to give students small, steady steps so they feel supported rather than criticised.” His teammates R. Vishnu Vardhan, Kavinesh R., S.R. Dhanan Jai and Roshan Raj S.I. worked on building structured daily pathways that adjust to a student’s habits.

A Tamil Nadu group guided by Kamalseelan of KV Annanagar approached the same theme from a different angle, focusing on recognising stress before it escalates. Their tool observes routine patterns, identifies moments when students drift away from their schedule and returns short suggestions to regain focus. Kamalseelan said, “Students often do not notice when they begin to lose control of their day. A small nudge at the right time can prevent stress from piling up.”

From Kerala, Vaibhav Kushwaha of KV No. 2 designed a home farming website that simplifies gardening for beginners. He explained, “Families want to try growing something, but the first step feels confusing. Clear guidance removes that hesitation.”

In Andhra Pradesh, Akshaya of KV Ongole, with her team, developed an app that channels reusable clothes to donation centres. “We hope aiming to reduce household waste by making donations effortless and meaningful,” her teammate Usma Kausar said.

A Karnataka team represented by Samrudh, Vishaka B. and Surabhi G.B. built a health routine tool that encourages families to follow small, daily habits through short reminders. Samrudh said, “Health improves when routines improve, and many families just need a gentle reminder.”