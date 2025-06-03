Hyd Police Vacate Goshamahal Grounds

Hyderabad: With the Goshamahal Police Grounds officially handed over for the construction of Osmania General Hospital, the city police on Tuesday completed the relocation of horse grounds, stables and other operational wings to the land allocated to them. As part of the move, police commissioner C.V. Anand inaugurated the newly established stables for 24 horses.

Speaking at the inauguration, Anand said, “The government has allocated 11.5 acres to the Hyderabad city police. This land will accommodate the City Security Wing (CSW), mounted police, dog kennels, Home Guards, sports stadium, horse riding arena, police quarters, hostels and other facilities. Two five-storey buildings are currently under construction. One of them will serve as the new facility for the CSW, and another will be used to house seized vehicles from the city’s seven zones.”

He added that an additional two acres adjacent to the Traffic Training Institute (TTI) had also been allotted. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has personally sanctioned `55 crore for these construction works. The Police Housing Corporation has been tasked with completing the buildings within a year.

The police have been allotted 50 horses, with 24 stationed in the new Goshamahal stables and the remaining in Masab Tank. Among the horses shifted is Balwinder Singh, a 12-year-old known for his height and strength. His caretaker Arun, who has been tending to the horses for 13 years, said, “This is one of the tallest and strongest horses we have. He even knows how to unlock the gate and attempt an escape,” he laughed, assuring, however, that the horses never run away.

Another horse, Colombo, enjoys morning strolls across the open grounds after his breakfast of barley. Best Friend, now 12 years old, joined the department at age three and has served in numerous deployments, including dharnas and ceremonial duties requiring mounted police presence.

Anand also visited the renovated Ramgopalpet police station building on Mahatma Gandhi Road, Secunderabad. Anand recalled that the station, originally constructed in 1900, functioned as a police station for 116 years. The police were relocated in 2016 to a rented premises on Minister Road due to structural issues with the heritage building. He said the police would soon shift back to the Ramgopalpet building. Anand said renovation work at the commissioner’s office in Purani Haveli was nearing completion.