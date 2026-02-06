Hyderabad Game for Launch of Bharat Taxi to Stabilise Fares, Address Driver Grievances

Hyderabad:Transport experts have welcomed the Centre’s Bharat Taxi proposal saying drivers have long been complaining that private aggregators levy high commissions and surge charges while drivers do not receive proportional earnings. They said the new platform could address both driver grievances and customer complaints over fluctuating fares.

Pillijuttu Daniel, a two-wheeler taxi driver, said, “We are sometimes shocked to see how much customers pay to aggregators while we receive very little, especially during surge periods. The hard work and investment in the vehicle are ours, but as mere intermediaries, aggregators take a large share of the profit. If this comes to Hyderabad, most of us will benefit.”

In Telangana, app-based transport unions have called for a strike on Saturday, citing alleged exploitation by aggregators and the absence of clear regulatory rules. Drivers in the state have been demanding government intervention to frame uniform fare and commission norms.Mohd Umar Khan, state vice-president of the Autorickshaw Drivers Union, said, “If Bharat Taxi comes to Hyderabad, it will address our major issues. There are more than 1.2 lakh auto-rickshaws in the city, and many drivers are attached to aggregators. Fare-related exploitation by these platforms has not been addressed so far. Bharat Taxi is expected to be a solution to these problems.”

Dr Kamal Soi, an international expert on transport and road safety, said, “There are numerous grievances from drivers, and customers have also complained about fluctuations in fare structures. There is a lack of regularity. Bharat Taxi, launched by the Central government, is expected to address these issues. State governments should embrace this platform.”



The government has said the cooperative platform is intended to ensure better earnings and social security for drivers while offering affordable, surge-free rides to users.



The Centre had on Thursday launched Bharat Taxi, a cooperative-based ride-hailing platform with a zero-commission and surge-free pricing model, positioning it as an alternative for app-based transport drivers amid allegations of arbitrary pricing and exploitation by private aggregators.



Union home minister Amit Shah launched the app, which is registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002. The initial rollout covers Delhi NCR and Gujarat. Announcing a nationwide expansion, Shah said, “This platform will be launched soon from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.” He added that a two-month pilot project had yielded positive results.



According to officials, the initiative aims to curb market domination by a few aggregators who exercise control over fare structures and revenue distribution. The model is designed to allow drivers to retain the full fare without commission deductions.

