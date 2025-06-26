Hyd Doctor’s Surgery Procedure Gets Global Nod

Hyderabad: A laser-based surgical technique developed by a government surgeon at Osmania General Hospital has earned international recognition for providing near-painless treatment of severe haemorrhoids with zero recurrences. The breakthrough procedure has been published in the International Surgery Journal after a four-year study involving nearly 500 patients.

The technique, called Pallam’s painless hybrid laser sandwich procedure, was performed on 493 patients with Grade 3 and 4 haemorrhoids between 2020 and 2024. Of the 448 patients who completed follow-up, 98.67 per cent had no complication, and none reported recurrence. Most resumed normal activity within three days, requiring only mild painkillers.

“We combined three proven steps into one seamless operation,” said Dr Pallam Praveen, who led the study. “First, we tie off the arteries using finger-guided ligation. Then, we shrink the swollen tissue with a laser. Finally, we lift and stitch the prolapsed rectum back into place. It addresses bleeding, prolapse and recurrence in a single procedure.”

The technique overcomes a common drawback of older methods like Doppler-guided ligation, which often fail to target deeper arterial branches. “Those secondary vessels are why many patients experience recurrence. We ensured they were treated too,” Dr Praveen explained.

Traditional haemorrhoidectomy is associated with severe post-operative pain, longer hospital stays and higher complication rates. In contrast, this method resulted in minimal discomfort, with average pain scores as low as 0.6 after one month. Fewer than one per cent of patients reported complications such as bleeding or infection.

“This is not just about innovation,” Dr Praveen added. “It’s about delivering effective solutions in high-volume government hospitals, where patients need quicker recovery and cannot afford repeated surgeries.” The study recommends wider adoption of the procedure across similar healthcare settings in India.