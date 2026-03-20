Hyd Airport Bags ‘Best Airport Staff’ Award In India, South Asia

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd said it had received the ‘Best Airport Staff in India and South Asia 2026’ award from Skytrax, marking the fifth time the airport has earned recognition at the World Airport Awards. The airport was also ranked second among regional airports and third overall in India and South Asia, and placed eighth globally in the 20-30 million passengers per annum (MPPA) category for 2026.

GMRHIAL said the award reflected continued focus on passenger service, including hospitality, efficiency and professionalism. The recognition was announced at the Passenger Terminal EXPO 2026 in London, where the airport was evaluated alongside others in India and South Asia.

Skytrax rankings are based on global passenger surveys assessing staff service quality across key touchpoints, including check-in, security, immigration, boarding, transfers and arrivals. The rankings indicate the airport’s performance in passenger experience and service delivery.