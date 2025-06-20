Hyd Adopts Tech-Driven Traffic Plans: Anand

Hyderabad:At least 1,600 new vehicles are added to the roads every day in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda limits with a total of 91 lakh vehicles, said Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand adding that the Hyderabad police would join hands with Google to use their maps and drones to monitor traffic at major junctions in the city.

At a review meeting with the traffic police on Friday, Anand discussed new initiatives aimed at tackling congestion. Speaking to the media after the meeting, he said the traffic movement has improved significantly. “Until last year, the average vehicle speed in the city was around 17 to 18 km per hour. It has now increased to 24 to 25 km due to the consistent efforts of the Hyderabad traffic police,” he explained.

Anand highlighted the success of ‘Operation ROPE’ (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments), stating that the initiative has delivered excellent results. “We are working to strengthen it using a more scientific approach. We are systematically moving forward with the management of VIP movements. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has also issued instructions not to halt traffic for extended periods during his travel. We are working accordingly, and this has brought us immense satisfaction," Anand said.

To further improve traffic regulation, the department is deploying drone surveillance and enhancing collaboration with Google. In addition to Google Maps, Google is providing technical support to traffic personnel. As part of the initiative, 25 ‘high-rise cameras’ are being installed atop multi-storey buildings across Hyderabad in partnership with property owners. These will offer an ‘Eagle View’ of key traffic areas, allowing authorities to proactively identify and resolve issues by alerting local units.

Currently, 80 per cent of the city’s traffic signals operate in auto mode, which is helping in quicker clearance of traffic. Anand also noted that the department is now focusing on the quality of penalties rather than the volume of fines, a shift that has contributed to a decline in overall violations.