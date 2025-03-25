Huzurnagar prepares for Ugadi gift: Revanth Reddy to launch fine rice distribution

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will launch the distribution of fine rice through the Public Distribution System (PDS) on March 30, coinciding with Ugadi. This initiative is part of the Congress government's welfare programmes and will begin at a public meeting in Huzurnagar town, Suryapet district.

Huzurnagar is represented by minister for irrigation and civil supplies, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. The launch of the rice distribution in his constituency reflects the government's focus on fulfilling commitments.

Before the public meeting, Chief Minister Reddy will inspect the construction of 2,000 single-bedroom flats at the Weaker Section Housing Colony in Huzurnagar. This visit highlights the government's efforts in both housing and food security.

The distribution of rice, replacing the previously supplied coarse variety, aims to improve food quality for beneficiaries. The Ugadi launch marks the beginning of this programme, reinforcing the government's commitment to welfare initiatives in Telangana.