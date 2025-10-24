Huzurnagar Mega Job Mela Extended By Another Day; 30,000 Applications Received

Nalgonda: The mega job mela, originally scheduled for October 25 at Pearl Infinity School in Huzurnagar, Suryapet district, has been extended by one more day.

Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy made the decision after receiving 30,000 applications from candidates. The job mela will now be held on both Saturday and Sunday in Huzurnagar. A total of 225 companies are set to participate and recruit candidates. District authorities have completed all necessary arrangements at the venue.

Arrangements have also been made to provide snacks and meals to the attending candidates. TGSRTC buses coming to Huzurnagar from various places will be diverted to pass near the job mela venue for the convenience of participants.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy once again urged the youth to take full advantage of the job mela. He also directed officials, through a teleconference, to widely publicize the extension of the event by one more day.