Huzurabad Labour Officer Suspended 

Karimnagar:The joint labour commissioner of Warangal Zone, Vineetha, has suspended Huzurabad assistant labour officer (ALO) D. Chandana over allegations of dereliction of duty and unauthorised absence.

The action followed complaints that welfare scheme applications submitted by building and construction workers were deliberately kept pending.

An inquiry conducted by the Karimnagar deputy labour commissioner and assistant labour commissioner found that several applications had been left unattended without valid reasons, in violation of departmental procedures.

Labour commissioner Pamela Satpathy said officials must process worker welfare applications and grievances in accordance with the Citizen’s Charter. She warned that strict action would be taken against officials found neglecting the welfare needs of workers.