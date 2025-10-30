Huzurabad, Husnabad Bear Brunt of Cyclone Montha in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: The Montha cyclone has caused extensive damage to both agricultural and urban areas, particularly in the Huzurabad and Husnabad constituencies of Karimnagar district. A major incident occurred when the wall of an IKP centre collapsed due to the overflowing Keshavapatnam vagu, washing away large quantities of stored rice.

Rising water levels in the Chiluka vagu have also cut off the road connecting Huzurabad to Kanukulagidda, while Jupaka Road has been severely damaged, disrupting vehicular movement. The main road from the Bus Depot to the HP Petrol Pump on the Warangal Highway was completely flooded, causing severe traffic disruptions.

Farmers are in distress as paddy crops ready for harvest have been flattened, and large quantities of harvested grain have been soaked, raising fears of sprouting. Authorities have urged residents to take precautions as more adverse weather is expected in the coming days.

The cyclone’s impact has wreaked havoc across the region. Hundreds of acres of paddy fields in Huzurabad, Shankarpally, and Saidapur mandals are completely submerged.

Urban areas in Huzurabad were among the worst affected, with several low-lying colonies, Mamillawada, Kakatiya Colony, Budaga Jangala Colony, and Vidyanagar, completely submerged. Floodwater entered many homes, damaging essential groceries and household items.

A resident of Budaga Jangala Colony described the ordeal, saying the water suddenly rose to knee level inside their home, soaking rice and pulses. Residents spent the night awake, using buckets to drain water from their houses.

In response, municipal commissioner K. Sammaiah, after inspecting the affected areas in Huzurabad, issued an advisory urging people to stay alert as the weather department warned that the cyclone could intensify into a depression. He advised residents in low-lying areas to move to safer places and cautioned against crossing overflowing streams.

Meanwhile, backward class welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar inspected Baswapur and Poreddypalli villages in Koheda mandal of the Husnabad constituency to assess the massive damage to infrastructure and crops caused by the recent heavy rains.

The minister assured that the government would support affected farmers and directed officials to record all damage to roads, culverts, and crops. He also appealed to Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar to visit the area and help secure assistance from the Central government.