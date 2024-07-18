Huzurabad: 22 people injured in stray dogs attack

KARIMNAGAR: A series of stray dog attacks left 22 people injured on Wednesday night, causing panic in several colonies of Huzurabad town, Karimnagar district.



The attacks occurred suddenly, with stray dogs targeting people of all ages, including children, in the Pratapwada, Mamindlawada, Vidyanagar, and Gandhinagar colonies.



Residents who tried to intervene and rescue those being attacked were also bitten and injured. According to local reports, four individuals sustained serious injuries and were transported to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital for treatment.



In response to the incidents, local residents have called on municipal officials to take immediate action to address the stray dog problem, which has been causing widespread fear and injuries in the community.



