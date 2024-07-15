Hussainsagar’s water levels reach FTL due to heavy rainfall in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The heavy rainfall that lashed the city on Sunday night followed by inflows from nalas resulted in significant rise in water levels in Hussainsagar on Monday.



Hussainsagar's Full Storage Level (FTL) is 513.41 meters and it has now reached 513.40 meters on Monday, prompting officials from the Irrigation department to be more vigilant as the MeT department forecast more rainfall for the next few days.

The department has asked the residents staying abutting Hussainsagar surplus nala and adjoining low-lying areas to be more careful till the conclusion of the monsoon.

Once inflows reach the FTL, the water will automatically flow downstream through 11 vents to Hussainsagar. Owing to inflows receiving from the four nalas connecting Hussainsagar from Picket in Secunderabad, Langer Houz, Kukatpally and Begumpet in the monsoon, the Irrigation department already opened a vent since the onset of the season from the spillway to facilitate release of rain water.

“If water level reaches the FTL, it will automatically flow downstream from the surplus nala in front of Marriott Hotel and reach Musi River,” explained Irrigation department Additional Assistant Engineer Aruna Kumari. The department is geared up to deal with any situation in case of rise in inflows to Hussainsagar from nalas.

The department has instructed officials concerned to lower water levels in the water bodies by two feet keeping in view of heavy rainfall in monsoon. But following a request from the tourism department, the Irrigation department was maintaining the FTL levels up to 513.20 meters in Hussainsagar and not reducing the water levels by two feet, officials said.

The tourism department made this request as it is facing problems in operating boats in Hussainsagar due to dip in water levels.