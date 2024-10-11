Hussainsagar turns colourful with Bathukammas

Hyderabad:The shores of Hussainsagar sparkled with colour and joy as hundreds of people gathered to celebrate Saddula Bathukamma. The festival, honouring Goddess Gauri, brought together people of all ages, draped in vibrant traditional attire, to immerse their carefully crafted Bathukamma flower stacks in the lake, as songs and chants filled the air.

The event saw the presence of minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy, principal secretary A. Vani Prasad, social activist Vimalakka and Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Academy chairperson Dr Alekhya Punjala participated in the ceremonies.



Minister Seethakka, in her address, spoke about the festival’s deep connection to Telangana’s identity and its role in promoting the region's rich culture. “Today, we are celebrating Bathukamma not just in Telangana, but in our entire country and the world”, she said.



“For years, we relied on lakes and ponds for water in agriculture, cooking and drinking, and our connection with the water bodies was inseparable. We have to save our lakes, and preserve our lakes which are associated with Bathukamma. Every flower in Bathukamma has cultural and scientific attributions. It is our responsibility to pass over our Bathukamma culture to the future generations”, she added.



Activist Vimalakka spoke about the significance of Bathukamma in fostering unity among the people and preserving Telangana’s heritage. “Bathukamma is a festival harboured from the difficulties of people, has transformed into a mass culture of people across the state and a festival which welcomes navadhanyalu (nine grains) with flowers”, she said.



A laser show and a grand firecracker display lit up the night. The glittering bursts of colour set the perfect tone for the celebrations, bringing applause from the crowd.



Adding to the festive fervour, tens of cultural artists took the stage, showcasing traditional dance and music performances. From the rhythmic beats of folk instruments to the graceful movements of dancers in bright saris, the venue transformed into a vibrant showcase of Telangana’s artistic heritage.

