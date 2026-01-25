 Top
Hussaini Elected as TNGO Representative

Telangana
25 Jan 2026 11:06 PM IST

Maram Jagadeeshwar, president of TNGOs' Central Union, has been re-elected as the vice-chairman of the All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF).

Dr S.M. Hussaini (Mujeeb). (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Dr S.M. Hussaini (Mujeeb), general secretary, Telangana Non-Gazetted Officer Union’s (TNGO) Central Union, has been elected member of the national executive committee of the All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF).

Members of the union wished them a successful tenure and asked them to represent the interests of government employees at the national level.

