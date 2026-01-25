Hussaini Elected as TNGO Representative

Hyderabad: Dr S.M. Hussaini (Mujeeb), general secretary, Telangana Non-Gazetted Officer Union’s (TNGO) Central Union, has been elected member of the national executive committee of the All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF).

Maram Jagadeeshwar, president of TNGOs' Central Union, has been re-elected as the vice-chairman of the All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF).

Members of the union wished them a successful tenure and asked them to represent the interests of government employees at the national level.