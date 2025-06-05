Husnabad–Indurthi Double Lane Road Ready For Inauguration

Karimnagar:The new double lane road from Husnabad to Indurthi is ready for inauguration with the completion of works worth Rs 24 crore. It was an initiative taken by the Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Earlier, people travelling on the single-lane road filled with potholes used to face a lot of difficulties and it was covered in mud. The Union minister took the issue to the notice of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and National Highways which responded positively and approved the double lane road in December 2022 and sanctioned Rs 24 crore under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

The double lane road between Husnabad to Indurthi covering 12.05 km from Nawabpet, Kondapuram, Arepally and Potlapally were taken up in March 2024 and completed in 15 months.

As part of the expansion, 22 pipe culverts were reconstructed. Additionally, protective walls were also built for wells along the road. This road which passes through the agricultural lands is expected to benefit farmers by facilitating the transport of their products to market centres. Farmers and locals thanked Sanjay Kumar for his efforts.