Husnabad Gets First State-Run Postgraduate Medical College

Hyderabad, June 27: Husnabad is set to get its first state-run postgraduate medical college, with the government approving 50 PG seats for the newly expanded 250-bed government hospital in the town. The announcement was made by health minister Damodar Rajanrasimha on Friday during a visit to the constituency, accompanied by ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Tummala Nageswara Rao, and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Once a town with only a 50-bed facility, Husnabad will now have a full-fledged multi-speciality government hospital, a maternal and child health centre, and a medical college, all under one roof. The minister laid the foundation for the 150-bed hospital block and inaugurated a 100-bed MCH centre during his visit.

Addressing a public gathering later, the health minister said the government had established eight new medical colleges and 16 nursing colleges. “More will follow in the coming weeks,” he said.

The visit also marked the launch of road works worth ₹157 crore: a four-lane road from Husnabad to Sundaragiri, and another up to Kothapalli. The health minister credited Ponnam Prabhakar for the progress in the constituency, calling him “a leader who has not left out a single department in his development efforts.”